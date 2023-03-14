SEARCH
Ryanair Booking and Sales Partnership with Travelfusion Goes Live

Ryanair has announced that its recently agreed booking and sales partnership with Travelfusion, the largest flight aggregator in the world, is now live and open for use.

Ryanair announced the partnership at the end of July. The airline has built up a number of individual booking partnerships with online travel agents (OTAs) this year – including with Lastminute.com, eSky, Expedia, Etraveli, TUI, On the Beach, El Corte Ingles, Braganza, loveholidays and Trip.com.

This integration between Ryanair and Travelfusion’s systems represents a pivotal development for the airline and OTA industry, enabling a whole new cohort of OTAs to access
Ryanair flights for their customers in a convenient and efficient way requiring minimal resourcing and with the added benefit of tech support.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady said: “Through this exciting new agreement, Travelfusion’s network of OTA partners will now be able to offer Ryanair flights to their customers on the condition that they provide full price transparency. This is an incredible development for OTAs who want to sell Ryanair flights without needing to plug a direct connect, with the integration of both Ryanair’s and Travelfusion’s system providing a more streamlined and efficient option that minimises resource requirements but also offers tech support should it be required.”

Additionally, OTAs who sign up to book Ryanair flights via Travelfusion will benefit from;

  1. Speed to market giving them a competitive edge.
  2. Direct, high quality tech support from Travelfusion.
  3. Ryanair “Approved OTA” partnership benefits without the need for a direct connect.
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
