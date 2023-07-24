TUI Cancels All UK & Ireland Flights to Rhodes Until Wednesday

TUI has cancelled all flights from Ireland and the UK to the Greek island of Rhodes until Wednesday, due to the ongoing evacuation operation after a portion of the island was engulfed in forest fires.

In a statement, TUI said: “Our teams are working hard with local authorities in Greece to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our customers currently on holiday in Rhodes and impacted by the wildfires.

“We’d like to reassure you that we’re doing all we can to provide support and assistance. We appreciate how distressing and difficult it is for those who have been evacuated and ask they follow the advice of the local authorities, reps on the ground and hotel staff.

“For those due to travel to Rhodes, we can confirm we have cancelled all outbound flights up to and including Tuesday 25th July and passengers will receive full refunds. Those due to travel on Wednesday 26th July can amend to another holiday or cancel free of charge.

“Those customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home.

“The safety of our customer and staff is of top priority and we will continue to keep a close eye as the situation develops and share more updates.”