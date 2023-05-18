Travel Texas Coffee Break with ITTN

ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviewed Tommy Woods from Travel Texas as part of the ITTN Coffee Break series. As Tommy explained, the word Texas means friend, “so when you come over to visit, we always say you are a friend and when you come back to Texas, you’re family”.

Texas, synonymous with the wild west in movies is much more than ranching, rodeos and cowboys. Although there is plenty of opportunities to experience this including the Stock Yards in Fort Worth, the Wildcatter Ranch just outside Dallas or staying at one of a dozen ranches in the town of Bandera, nestled between San Antonio and Austin.

Austin is “the live music capital of the world” according to Tommy. Downtown has c. 250 clubs with live music every night of the week. As Tommy explains, it’s not just country music, it’s music country.

Texas has an amazing food scene with world-class BBQ and, of course, Texas is where TEX MEX originated.

American Airlines offers direct flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and there are also services from London Heathrow direct to Dallas Fort Worth, Austin and Houston.

Texas offers extensive Fly-Drive and Fly-Cruise options with cruises departing Galveston along the Texan coastline. With the gulf coast plus plenty of nature reserves, parks and waterfalls – there is something for everyone.

To give you a chance to experience the Lone Star state yourself, Travel Texas is running a competition to win a place on an upcoming fam trip to Texas. Watch the ITTN Coffee Break episode for more on Texas: