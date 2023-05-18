Ryanair/Amadeus Partnership Goes Live, with Flights Formally Launched on Amadeus Travel Platform

Ryanair has announced that it has formally expanded its low-fare corporate travel offering to the Amadeus Travel Platform, with an “unrivalled” network of over 3,000 daily flights to over 235 destinations across 36 countries available for Amadeus’ extensive B2B customer base to book now.

Ryanair and Amadeus first announced their distribution partnership last November.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“We are pleased to now be live on the Amadeus Travel platform with Ryanair’s unrivalled network of over 3,000 flights to over 235 destinations, further expanding Ryanair’s corporate travel offering and enabling corporate customers greater access to our market leading network of routes, high frequencies, on-time performance, and unbeatable low-cost fares.

“We look forward to working with Amadeus over the coming years as Ryanair grows to carrying 225m passengers annually by FY26.”

Jose-Luis Aragon, Regional VP Air Distribution Europe, Amadeus added:

“We are very happy that Ryanair has chosen to capitalize on Amadeus’ technology to support its distribution strategy. With the integration of its content to the Amadeus Travel Platform, travel sellers and corporations will have a broader choice of travel options while benefiting from smooth and seamless integration into their everyday tools and processes.”

Ryanair said that with record inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, it is more important now than ever that businesses manage their bottom line and with more and more companies and clients returning to in-person meetings, navigating the cost of travel is a fundamental aspect of that.