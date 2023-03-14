Travel Counsellors Seeking New Senior Executive to Join Team at Cork Office

Travel Counsellors are looking for a new senior exec to join their team at the Cork Office. See below for the job specification description:

Sales Executive – Head Office Role

At Travel Counsellors, we care about our customers, communities and our colleagues more than anyone else and that’s what makes us special. For us, relationships trump transactions, and we are there for our customers, connecting with them on a deeply human level throughout the moments that matter.

We’ve been changing lives for over 28 years as the leading travel marketplace for self-employed travel entrepreneurs, empowering over 2,000 global independent travel agents to run successful leisure and corporate travel businesses as part of a company that truly cares and one that has never wavered from its purpose; to redefine what personal means for a travel business.

Travel Counsellors was established in Ireland in 2005 and in the past 19 years, we’ve grown to be one of the most respected travel brands in the Irish Market, with over 80 professional Travel Counsellor franchisees across the country.

We’re fired up for the future and we’re looking for the brightest and the best to come and join us to take our business to the next level.

Overview of the Role

You’ll be working as part of the team based at the NSC Campus in Mahon, Cork. This is a full-time role working Monday – Friday with a level of flexibility around working from home (Hybrid Model).

It’s a great opportunity for a team player who has great people skills and a desire to help others. Initially we are looking for someone who is commercially minded, to provide exceptional service and be one of the main points of contact for our Travel Counsellor franchisees when they need support and guidance with bookings including leisure, cruise, groups and corporate.

Personal skills are as important as technical, you’ll be outgoing and engaging, able to work with others with a strong belief in being positive and have a winning attitude. This role requires experience in travel retail or tour operating either in Ireland or the UK, a sales history of working with trade suppliers/business partners and at least 5 years’ industry experience.

Full training of our internal systems, our culture and our model will be provided to the successful candidate.

The ideal candidate will:

Be tenacious, self-motivated and confident

Have 5 years + experience in a sales role either Leisure or Corporate travel or both based in Ireland or the UK

Deal with queries and communicating effectively with Travel Counsellors

Experience of working with Irish trade partners including airlines and cruise companies, along with a clear understanding of the product

Help Travel Counsellors get bookings across the line, particularly our newest recruits

Problem solving – dealing with system and human errors quickly and efficiently

Have experience in Airfares, working with ITX, Consol, Group fares – both corporate and leisure

GDS experience is (Galileo preferable although switchover courses are available)

Experienced in the Microsoft suite of products, especially Word, Excel and Outlook

You’ll be well organised, a good listener, a clear communicator and be able to build strong relationships

High standard of accuracy and attention to detail

Shows creative thinking when solving problems, wanting to resolve these as quickly as possible.

Dynamic and able to operate at a fast pace

A competitive edge

Teamworking skills and a collaborative approach to work

Excellent time-management and prioritisation skills, able to multitask and thrives under pressure.

Ability to work with minimum supervision

What will you get in return?

You’ll get a truly life-changing experience that helps you establish yourself as part of a leading travel business with real-life experience working with different colleagues both in Ireland and in our overseas offices. In addition to this, you’ll be paid a competitive salary as well as a host of other benefits, including – but not limited to:-

25 days Annual Leave

Plus a “Moments that Matter” day

Free Parking at NSC Campus

Travel perks where available

Private Health allowance

Company mobile phone allowance

Pension contributions

Excellent Salary – Negotiable, Depending on Experience

If you are innovative, creative, self-confident and passionate about our industry; then we’d love to hear from you. Click here to apply online or for more information OR

OR call in strict confidence Cathy Burke, Managing Director on 0872409744, or Bernie Whelan, Business Development Manager 0879496753

Check out our website on www.people.travelcounsellors.ie