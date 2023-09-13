Travel Counsellors Ireland Celebrates 18 Years in Business

This week, Travel Counsellors Ireland celebrates the 18th anniversary since setting up in Ireland, as the business is now one of the top five travel companies in the country in terms of licensable turnover.

Celebrating this milestone, Managing Director Cathy Burke tells us: “It’s a massive collective effort and I want to thank each of our TC’s, colleagues and business partners for the part they have played in our success.”

“When I started, there was just one person signed up, Lorraine Lawless who has since built a hugely successful business and is one of our top agents here. Yesterday we had two new people begin their induction with some more set to join before the year end, bringing our current numbers to 77. What sets us apart is the sense of community, how everyone cares for everyone else and feels part of one big team”.

Bernie Whelan, Business Development Manager, who has been with the business since early 2010 said: “Travel Counsellors has changed peoples lives, from those who are earning more than they ever thought possible, to those whose motivation was less about finance and more about a better balance in their personal lives. The team in the Irish head office who I work with are exceptional and we are soon to announce another very experienced travel professional joining us in Cork. He will support our Travel Counsellors in their ever-growing businesses.”

Travel Counsellors Ireland will, no doubt, celebrate its success at the global conference in Manchester at the end of November and again at the Irish conference in Lyrath, Kilkenny on 11th and 12th April 2024.