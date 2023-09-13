Temptation Miches Resort VIP Mega FAM Incentive: 6 Places Still Up for Grabs for Agents

Agents can still enter the Temptation Miches Resort VIP Mega FAM incentive and bag one of six places to experience this unique product up close and personal.

The offer is open to travel agents in the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. However, agents in the Republic must travel to Gatwick (not covered in the arrangements) and fly from there if they win.

Known as the playground for grown-ups in the Dominican Republic, Temptation Miches Resort is encouraging agents to get to know its product offering via an exclusive firsthand experience. To enter, agents simply need to log all valid bookings at www.temptationrewards.com now.

Live until 25 September 2023, the lucky winning agents will enjoy a five-night, all-inclusive, stay in the Dominican Republic this December, experiencing everything this fun, adult-only property has to offer. Agents must be available to join the VIP Mega FAM between 07 and 12 December 2023, and all bookings must be a minimum five-night stay and logged before the closing date. And of course, the more bookings logged, the higher the chance of winning.

Jade Calver, Business Development Manager UK, Temptation Resorts, said: “We’re putting out this final call for all agents to log their bookings and be in with a chance of winning. This is our first ever Mega FAM for Temptation Miches, Dominican Republic, and it’s set to be a fun five nights. Agents will update their product knowledge on the property and the surrounding itinerary will certainly showcase everything the Dominican Republic has to offer.”

For those agents not lucky enough to win, an exclusive agent rate of just $68 per person, per night is also now available. To take advantage of this excellent offer, agents simply need to log in or register at www.temptationrewards.com and head to the ‘Agent Rates’ tab to submit a date request. The resort will approve every request based on live availability.