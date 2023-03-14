SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsTopflight Signs Up as Headline Sponsor of Ian Dempsey Podcast
Travel News

Topflight Signs Up as Headline Sponsor of Ian Dempsey Podcast

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Irish-owned tour operator Topflight, has signed up as headline sponsor of legendary radio presenter Ian Dempsey’s first ever podcast, which is called Dempsey’s Dozen.

This sponsorship deal is Topflight’s first venture into the digital audio world.

Michelle Anderson – Marketing Manager, Topflight – said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Ian on Dempsey’s Dozen! It’s the perfect fit for us as we explore new ways of communicating with our customers. We extend our congratulations to Ian and Shane in Collaborative Studios on this new podcast and look forward to the continued success and growth of Dempsey’s Dozen.”   

The new podcast is a quiz podcast and features a dozen general knowledge questions weekly.

Celebrity guests will include Neven Maguire, Doireann Garrihy, Mario Rosenstock, and Tony Cantwell.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
One’s Company: The Rise of Solo Holidays

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

Check Out some ITTN Events

© ITTN.ie