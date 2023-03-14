Topflight Signs Up as Headline Sponsor of Ian Dempsey Podcast

Irish-owned tour operator Topflight, has signed up as headline sponsor of legendary radio presenter Ian Dempsey’s first ever podcast, which is called Dempsey’s Dozen.

This sponsorship deal is Topflight’s first venture into the digital audio world.

Michelle Anderson – Marketing Manager, Topflight – said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Ian on Dempsey’s Dozen! It’s the perfect fit for us as we explore new ways of communicating with our customers. We extend our congratulations to Ian and Shane in Collaborative Studios on this new podcast and look forward to the continued success and growth of Dempsey’s Dozen.”

The new podcast is a quiz podcast and features a dozen general knowledge questions weekly.

Celebrity guests will include Neven Maguire, Doireann Garrihy, Mario Rosenstock, and Tony Cantwell.