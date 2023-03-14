ANA Becomes First Airline to Equip Passenger and Cargo Fleet with Fuel Efficient AeroSHARK Technology

Japan’s largest airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) has become the first individual airline to equip both its passenger and cargo planes with AeroSHARK technology.

This revolutionary surface technology – which is inspired by shark skin reduces drag, and enhances fuel efficiency.

AeroSHARK, a joint development by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, is a functional surface film inspired by the drag-reducing structure of sharkskin. The film features ribs around 50 micrometers in size, called riblets.

“The introduction of AeroSHARK technology on our Boeing 777 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our sustainability strategy, in support of our broader goal of reducing carbon emissions across our fleet,” said Kohei Tsuji, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance Center at ANA. “We are proud to be the first airline in the world to implement this innovative technology to both passenger and freighter version of the Boeing 777, reinforcing our dedication to delivering excellence and reducing our carbon footprint.”