The Travel Suite welcomes Caroline O’Toole to the Team

The Travel Suite, a leading travel agency, is excited to announce the newest addition to its team, Caroline O’Toole. Caroline will be joining the company as a travel designer, bringing with her years of experience and a passion for exploring new destinations.

A Seasoned Travel Professional

Caroline O’Toole is a seasoned travel professional with over twenty years of experience in the industry, recently specialising in Cruise and luxury holidays. Caroline’s passion for travel started in her early twenties when she embarked on her career with UCG Travel. Caroline developed Cruise Worldwide during her time with Fahy Travel, growing this new business into a successful venture resulting in the only dedicated cruise shop in Ireland.

Caroline O’Toole is Thrilled

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Travel Suite and to be part of a team that’s committed to creating unforgettable travel experiences for our clients,” said Caroline. “I’m excited to share my knowledge and expertise to help our clients plan their luxury getaways, whether it’s a romantic honeymoon, a family adventure or a bucket list cruise experience of a lifetime.”

Under Caroline’s astute leadership Cruise Worldwide has won many cruise awards and grown its customer base strongly. Seeing a niche in the market, Caroline’s entrepreneurial spirit also saw her launch ‘Weddings At Sea’. This exciting new business manages weddings on Cruise ships with parties from just the bride and groom, to up to a hundred guests, this also led to Caroline winning the CLIA UK and Ireland Innovation Award in 2019.

Lorraine Quinn, MD of The Travel Suite Welcomes Caroline

“We’re delighted to welcome Caroline to our team,” said Lorraine Quinn, MD of The Travel Suite. “Her passion for travel and her commitment to providing exceptional customer service make her an excellent addition to the team.”