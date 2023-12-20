TBO’s Tek Travels Acquires JumbonlineAccommodations

Leading global travel distribution group TBO has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC, has acquired JumbonlineAccommodations & Services, which has been demerged as an online business from Jumbo Tours Group.

With this acquisition, TBO intends to further increase its presence in Europe.

Jumbo Tours Group is one of the biggest international tourism operators offering a range of services and products to tourism operators and travel agencies worldwide. The Jumbonlinebusiness distributes an extensive range of products for wholesalers and tour operators all on one single platform.

The advanced API solution provides access to over 120,000 hotels with 15,000 hotels directly contracted in an unbeatable response time.

Complementing this business, there are two other brands, Jumbobeds, the leading online wholesaler for Travel Agencies and Jumbotransfers which offers a wide range of transport services at great prices.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and Director of Tek Travels, said: “This acquisition will give us not only access to Jumbo’s clientele but quality content from across prime destinations in Europe right down to the Caribbean. We continue to expand our global footprint by staying true to our commitment to simplifying global travel.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ginés Martinez, CEO, Jumbo Tours Group, said: “We are very excited with this partnership and look forward to leveraging TBO’s strengths in travel distribution across the world, specifically Middle East & APAC. Their tech, talent and growth have been very impressive, and we are happy to be a part of the TBO family.”

This development reflects the growth plans that TBO has set globally as it continues to step up investments by constantly looking at similar partnerships to expand, hire and improve customer experience towards its vision of simplifying and empowering the travel ecosystem.