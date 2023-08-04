Supplier Spotlight: Turkish Airlines – Explore the World!

Explore the world with Turkish Airlines privileges

Turkish Airlines was named “Europe’s Best Airline” for the eighth time this year at the Skytrax Awards.

The company also won the “World’s Best Business Class Catering”, “World’s Best Economy Class Catering”, “Southern Europe’s Best Airline” and “Europe’s Best Economy Service Seat” awards.

For more information follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/press-room/awards/turkish-airlines-has-been-named-best-airline-europe-again/

Turkish Airlines has 18 direct flights a week between Dublin and Istanbul and operates three daily flights between the two cities on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Turkish Airlines carries Turkish hospitality to the skies. Turkish Airlines transports its passengers all over the world in peace and security.

The airline that flies to the most countries in the world

Turkish Airlines flies to the most countries in the world with its passion for the sky that has grown over the years, flies to over 120 countries with 422 young aircraft in its fleet.

Special prices for students

Turkish Airlines offers Miles&Smiles member students up to 20% discounts, baggage advantages, extra Miles, and unique opportunities. For more information follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/student/

A comfortable pre-travel experience at Turkish Airlines Lounge Business

Carefully designed resting and working areas, gourmet delicacies from Turkish and international cuisine, and other facilities promise a pre-travel experience focused on taste and comfort in the Istanbul Airport Lounge Business Lounge. For more information follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/flights/fly-different/turkish-airlines-lounge/

Discover the advantageous world of Miles&Smiles

Miles&Smiles members earn Miles as they fly and continue to fly as they earn them. In addition to services such as award tickets, in-flight services, cabin upgrades, and extra baggage allowance with Miles earned, additional services can be reached from program partners on the online shopping site Shop&Miles. For more information please follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/miles-and-smiles/campaigns/

Fly from Dublin to Asian countries with special offers

Turkish Airlines flies to the dream cities of Asia at competitive prices. From Manila to Bali, from Beijing to Shanghai, there is no better time to explore the exotic cities of the east! For more information please follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/campaigns/

The most enjoyable part of your trip: stopover in Istanbul!

Turkish Airlines passengers traveling via connecting flights have the opportunity to get to know the city better before their next flight. Travelers who discover the history and cultural life of Istanbul also have free accommodation at contracted hotels. For more information please follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/flights/stopover/

Gourmet delicacies from flying chefs

You can discover the best flavors of the world above the clouds with the difference of Turkish Airlines. The most special flavors of Turkish and world cuisine prepared by flying chefs provide a unique flight experience in the sky. For more information please follow the link https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/flights/fly-different/dining-onboard/

High-level safety, comfort, and sustainability in state-of-the-art aircraft

Long flights turn into great comfort and pleasure with the wide-body Airbus A350-900. Wide seat spacing, high ceilings, and optimal air pressure take your flying experience one step further. Intelligent technologies and environmentally friendly applications stand out in the Airbus A321neo, redefining in-flight entertainment. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, on the other hand, promises a spacious environment with its large windows and excellent comfort with its extra areas.