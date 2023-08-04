Hyatt Sees Boom in Occupancy and Earnings

Hyatt Hotels saw its group profits grow by over $30m in the second quarter of this year – with net income jumping, year-on-year, from $51m to $88m.

Hyatt said its RevPAR jumped 15% in the second three months of the year, as its net number of rooms grew by nearly 7%.

Hyatt chief executive and president Mark Hoplamazian, said: “For the fifth consecutive quarter we posted record results demonstrating our unique positioning and continued momentum.

“Our outlook remains optimistic, fueled by strong group booking activity during the quarter, resulting in 2024 group pace up 10%. We believe our increasing asset-light earnings mix and free cash flow define a clear path for continued success and enhanced shareholder value into the future.”