Supplier Spotlight: TTC Tour Brands Overview & Incentive

TTC Tour Brands has tours for any and everyone; for every pace, taste and place. With five brands in its portfolio: Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, they range from those seeking a luxury safari in South Africa, to a budget-friendly exploration of Eastern Europe.

They work to MAKE TRAVEL MATTER alongside their not-for-profit foundation, TreadRight, through their experiences on more than 84% of itineraries. These experiences are carefully curated and leave a positive impact on the planet we call home, the people and communities they visit and the wildlife they find there.

Contiki

Contiki is their 18-35’s travel touring brand that gives travellers more bang for their bucket list. They have over 200+ expertly designed trips across 6 continents which all include accommodation, local transport and epic experiences. Travellers can rest assured they’ll be travelling with like-minded people all looking for their next adventure and to meet new friends. From island hopping in the Philippines to skiing in Austria or enjoying a weekend of food & wine at the Contiki Château in the Beaujolais region in France, book your clients their next Contiki to discover the world. What’s more, save 25% on select worldwide trips for 2025, visit their Travel Agent Portal for the trips on sale and to start booking!

Costsaver

Costsaver is the ultimate unpackaged tour. This means, all the essentials included (accommodation, on-trip transport, all the must-see sights, an expert Travel Director and driver and many meals as standard). But with the added flexibility of being able to opt into any of the 1000+ Choice Experiences hand-picked by their experts. Even better, travellers can book and pay for these experiences on the tour, so they’ll have the flexibility to wake up each day and make a plan. Make 2025 a big deal and save your clients 10% on select worldwide trips departing in 2025.

Trafalgar

With Trafalgar, the best of the world is unlocked. Guests will not only tick off not-to-miss iconic sights, local culture and unmissable natural wonders, they’ll also enjoy that extra special treatment when they skip the lines at must-see sights and uncover secrets with their Local Specialist. Connecting guests to experiences they wouldn’t otherwise have, is what they do best. On all of Trafalgar’s tours, guests will be invited to step into the lives of their hosts who open their homes, wineries, farms and more to share stories about their families, history and their communities, over good food and great hospitality. And on many itineraries, guests can enjoy a Stays with Stories accommodation experience, in some of the world’s most interesting locations; from South African safari lodges to a traditional Japanese Ryokan. It’s time to seize the moment, book your clients 2025 tour today to save 10% on select worldwide tours.

Insight Vacations

When joining an Insight Vacations tour, guests travel ‘business class’ – with all the perks. As standard, every Insight Vacations tour includes a small group with an average of 33 travellers, “Business Class-style” coaches with fewer seats, increased legroom and larger windows, handpicked 4- and 5-star hotels in great locations, hotel and restaurant gratuities and even many relaxed morning starts (after 9am). Guests will also enjoy their premium dining options, including top-rated local restaurants, dine-around evenings and hands-on cooking demonstrations. Their premium experiences offer guests Insightful Encounters, Insider Access with afterhours entry to many attractions and the choice to personalise their day with Insight Choice Experiences. For a limited time, guests can save 10% on select worldwide trips departing in 2025.

Luxury Gold

Luxury Gold offers limited-edition small group journeys. With an average of 18 guests, every journey is filled with magnificent stays, exceptional dining, curated experiences and a travel concierge for the ultimate personal service. With Luxury Gold, guests will go beyond the velvet rope with front-of-the-queue priority, behind-the-scenes access and before and after-hours visits. They can enjoy rare insights into the world’s most majestic landmarks, with personal anecdotes from those in the know. Curated exclusively for their guests.

Incentive

For the month of September, TTC Tour Brands is giving you the chance to WIN YOUR FAM SPOT on their Austrian Ski trip this December! Are you ready to Jingle & Mingle on the slopes with TTC Tour Brands? All you have to do is book any TTC Tour Brands (Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations or Luxury Gold) tour during September 2024 to be in with the chance of winning an epic 3-night ski trip in the heart of the Austrian Alps staying at Contiki’s exclusive Ski Chalet. The more bookings you make, the more chances you have to win! They’re including winter activities, accommodation and your lift pass, ski equipment and ski lessons! T&C’s apply. Contact [email protected] for more information and any questions.