Mixed Figures Show Rise in Visitors But Drop in Tourism Nights

Latest monthly tourism figures from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) show a real mixed bag for July; where overseas visitor numbers to the country grew, but the number of overnight stays actually decreased.

International visitor numbers to Ireland grew by 1%, year-on-year, in July; with 655,400 inbound visitors entering the country, spending a combined €650m while here.

The ITIC figures show North America was the strongest source market.

However, the number of nights spent here by tourists fell 6% year-on-year. Furthermore, there was a worrying “softness” in UK visitor numbers, with that market’s contribution to Ireland’s inbound tourism sector down 12% on the same month last year.