Mixed Figures Show Rise in Visitors But Drop in Tourism Nights
Mixed Figures Show Rise in Visitors But Drop in Tourism Nights

By Geoff Percival
Latest monthly tourism figures from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) show a real mixed bag for July; where overseas visitor numbers to the country grew, but the number of overnight stays actually decreased.

International visitor numbers to Ireland grew by 1%, year-on-year, in July; with 655,400 inbound visitors entering the country, spending a combined €650m while here.

The ITIC figures show North America was the strongest source market.

However, the number of nights spent here by tourists fell 6% year-on-year. Furthermore, there was a worrying “softness” in UK visitor numbers, with that market’s contribution to Ireland’s inbound tourism sector down 12% on the same month last year.

