Supplier Spotlight: Qatar Tourism – Something for Everyone!

Packed full of wonders, Qatar offers something for everyone.

Visitors to the country can experience the cosmopolitan and bustling city of Doha and the contrasting awe-inspiring expansiveness of the desert within the same day.

Qatar is a peninsula of an easily navigable 100km in width and 200km in length and made up of five key regions: The city of Doha and the other four that lie beyond the city – North Coast, West Coast, South Coast, and Central Qatar.

The bustling metropolis offers visitors several world class attractions. Nestled in the heart of Doha is the traditional market, Souq Waqif. A trip to Doha would not be complete without a few hours spent getting lost in its winding cobbled alleyways and spectacular spice aromas.

Hidden in the Souqs are several restaurants which offer the perfect place to settle down for a traditional dish whilst spectating the busy streets below. Arabian dhows sail along the waterfront promenade around Doha Bay, The Corniche, and are the perfect way to take in the spectacular vistas of the city. Doha pays homage to its rich history of pearl diving through The Pearl Monument and The Pearl.

For a slice of culture, Doha houses the National Museum of Qatar, which offers visual tours of the interconnected galleries, and Katara Cultural Village, which boasts the best art, culture, and cuisine.

The North Coast of Qatar offers visitors both culture and adventure. Situated on the shores of the northwest is the Al Zubarah archaeological site. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Zubarah offers a glimpse into Qatar’s flourished history of pearling and trading. Those seeking adventure will enjoy a trip to the Al Thakira mangroves, where they can explore one of Qatar’s oldest natural forests by kayak. The serene Bin Ghannam Island, referred to as Purple Island, allows visitors to reconnect with nature away from the hustle of the city.

The West Coast is made up of desert landscape and supplies picturesque golden scenery. Ras Brouq offers visitors prehistoric landscape and has unique mushroom shaped hills created as a result of the eroded soft limestones.

In contrast to the natural beauty is man made art such as Richard Serra’s breathtaking ‘East-West/West-East’ sculpture found in the Brouq’s nature reserve. Visitors to the West Coast can also freely roam Film City, a contemporary recreation of a traditional Arabic village surrounded by desertic landscapes.

Situated in Qatar’s South Coast is Khor Al Udaid, referred to as the inland sea it is one of the few places in the world where the desert sand meets the rolling waves. Visitors can encounter wildlife such as the Arabian Oryx, take part in a thrill-seeking dune bashing experience and enjoy traditional Middle Eastern alfresco dining before retiring to lavish tents under the stars. Considered one of the most visit worthy destinations in Qatar, both full and half day safari’s start with a 45 minute drive from the city to Sealine.

Located in Central Qatar is Al Shahaniya racetrack, home to camel racing, one of the oldest sports in the Arabian Gulf. Burrowing deep into the ground in the centre of the peninsula is the ancient natural formation Dahl Al Misfir. Descending 40 metres deep into the ground it is the largest and deepest, yet accessible, cave in Qatar. Located outside the city is Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, this treasure trove houses diverse and eclectic personal objects which tell the story of the museum’s founder.

With Qatar’s popularity rising, agents looking to sell Qatar need to know more about the destination and everything it offers.

The Qatar Specialist Programme includes a breadth of content and tools to teach and support agents. The programme is made up of 8 modules and one final assessment where agents will receive a certificate after passing.

