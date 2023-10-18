SeaDream Yacht Club Appoints New Sales Director for UK & Ireland

Privately-owned Norwegian cruise company SeaDream Yacht Club has appointed Mark Schmitt as sales director for the UK and Ireland.

Mr Schmitt will build and expand relationships with trade partners delivering SeaDream Yacht Club’s distinctive, luxury yachting experience to their clients. He will also grow new distribution channels, including the exclusive charter business for SeaDream Yacht Club in the UK and Ireland markets.

“This strategic hire represents an exciting step forward in our commitment to further expand our presence in these key markets,” said SeaDream Yacht Club’s Andreas Brynestad.

“With Mark’s in-depth knowledge, experience and passion for SeaDream, I am excited to welcome him home again. Combined with his proven track record in sales, and a deep understanding of the cruise industry, this makes him a truly valuable addition to our team.”

Mr Schmitt’s most recent role was Head of Sales UK and Ireland at AmaWaterways River Cruises.

Mr Schmitt is also no stranger to SeaDream Yacht Club. He worked with the boutique cruise line until the start of the global pandemic in 2020.

“I’m very excited to be working with SeaDream Yacht Club once again. An outstanding product and team that I know very well. I’m very much looking forward to building relationships with our current valued partners and growing new trade relationships,” he said.

Mr Schmitt will succeed Natalie Read, who has decided to take time off to pursue what she describes as a lifelong dream.

Oslo-headquartered SeaDream Yacht Club was founded in 2001 by Atle Brynestad, the founder of Seabourn Cruise Line.