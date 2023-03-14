Supplier Spotlight: Get Ready for a Summer of Adventure with Royal Caribbean

Whether you’re a culture vulture on the hunt for history, a foodie trying to tantalise your taste buds or a sun-soaker seeking a secret beach, Europe has it all. With sailings on Independence of the Seas from Southampton, Explorer of the Seas from Ravenna, Allure of the Seas from Barcelona and Rome or Odyssey of the Seas from Rome, you’ll turn dreams into memories with Royal Caribbean.

Swap ‘same old’ for bold with Allure of the Seas. Prepare for thrilling adventures as you glide across the skies on a zip line or conquer the waves on FlowRider®. Savour mouth-watering Italian dishes at Giovanni’s Table, and be wowed by gravity-defying shows at the AquaTheater. Need to unwind? Discover your own paradise at the adults-only Solarium. Set off on an adventure through the picturesque Western Mediterranean on 4 and 7-night sailings.

Hop onboard Independence of the Seas and experience a range of exciting new itineraries sailing from Southampton in 2025. Discover the vibrant culture of Spain and Portugal, and the breathtaking Norwegian Fjords, all in one 7-night sailing. For more of a northern european adventure, why not set off on a 5-night sailing to the iconic cities of Hamburg and Rotterdam? If you’re after a weekend escape, Royal Caribbean have got you covered. With 2-night sailing to Bruges, one of the best preserved medieval towns in Europe, you’ll feel like you’re living in a fairytale.

Get ready to embark on an odyssey like no other onboard Odyssey of the Seas. This spectacular ship offers an abundance of entertainment options, from captivating live performances at the Music Hall to thrilling after-dark adventures at the immersive Two70 space. Whether you’re in the mood for a culinary journey, savouring a delightful 5-course feast at Chef’s Table, or simply seeking relaxation at the adults-only Solarium, Odyssey of the Seas caters to your every desire.

Royal Caribbean are making 2025 the most spectacular year for Caribbean adventures yet. And it’s got your name written all over it! Brace yourself for Icon of the Seas, another epic family holiday with record-breaking slides, entertainment that pushes the bounds of bravery, and a blissful retreat in the Surfside neighbourhood. Not to be outdone, Utopia of the Seas, offering the ultimate weekend sailings, with over 40 dining options, chart-topping performances, and adrenaline-pumping slides. Plus their brand new Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, will sail from Port Canaveral from summer 2025. All 3 of these Iconic ships will make stops at Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay for a larger-than-life beach getaway. Whether your ideal beach getaway involves larger-than-life thrills or unwinding at a peaceful waterfront chill spot, you’ll find there’s no right or wrong way to make the most out of your adventure when you hop onboard a cruise to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The coutdown is on to the worlds biggest weekend!

What happens here is too big to stay here. Introducing Utopia of the Seas — the ship that’s transforming holidays for good. Royal Caribbean are talking bigger flavours. Bolder play. And better chill days than you’ve ever imagined. No craving goes unsatisfied with over 40 ways to dine and drink. New chart-topping showstoppers to blow your mind on stage, ice, water and air. You’ll earn bragging rights daily with 18 adrenaline-pumping slides, and pool hop till you drop with countless ways to make a splash, onboard and onshore at their award-winning private island Perfect Day at CocoCay. Whether you’re ending an epic holiday in Florida or looking for a spectacular standalone escape, this is not a routine recharge. This is a blockbuster holiday experience; arriving in Port Canaveral July 2024.