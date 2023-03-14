Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel Launches Eco Trails Feature

The Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny has unveiled a new adventure – a series of eco trails designed to immerse guests in the natural beauty and biodiversity of its Jurassic Newpark grounds.

The Eco Trails offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore, learn, and connect with the environment in an interactive and educational manner. This latest new addition to the hotel’s dinosaur themed activity park aligns with its ongoing commitment to achieving the highest sustainability goals and also reflects their emphasis on eco friendliness and education.

At the heart of the eco trails lies the Jurassic Journeys Eco Corner, an educational hub where visitors of all ages can delve into the secrets of the natural world. Here, guests will discover the fascinating science of dendrochronology; counting the rings of a tree to determine its age. This hands-on activity not only teaches important scientific principles but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the life cycles of trees.

The eco trails are designed to cater to both the young and the young at heart. Children can enjoy tree hugging and exploring miniature ecosystems and the intricate details of leaves with magnifying glasses. They will discover many different insects and learn their important role in keeping the ecosystem in balance. Collecting leaves and other natural treasures along the trail will enhance their connection with nature and stimulate curiosity and learning.