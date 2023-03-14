Supplier Spotlight: An In-Depth Look at AmaWaterway’s AmaMagna

AmaMagna: A Game-Changer in Luxury River Cruising

AmaMagna, launched in 2019, stands as a testament to innovation, luxury, and a commitment to redefining the river cruise experience. Owned and operated by AmaWaterways, a company known for its excellence in the river cruising industry, AmaMagna has set new standards at twice the width of traditional European river ships and offers the luxury of space, four unique dining venues and more leisure opportunities.

22 Years of Unforgettable Travel Experiences

The one-of-a-kind AmaMagna is the flagship of AmaWaterways’ award-winning river fleet sailing exclusively along the Danube River. Family-owned and operated for more than 22 years, AmaWaterways offers unparalleled river cruise experiences with 29 custom-designed ships sailing on over 45 itineraries across the worlds’ iconic waterways in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

AmaWaterways is renowned for its warm and welcoming crew; innovative and sustainable ship design; wellness activities (including a wide choice of included small group shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options); and award-winning, locally sourced cuisine paired with complimentary fine wine.

Unique Dining Experiences

Onboard AmaWaterways’ ships, guests have plenty of choice when it comes to personalising their dining experience. On board AmaMagna, dining options are nothing short of exceptional. Whether you are in the mood for something light or are craving a hearty meal, the AmaMagna offers four unique restaurants to personalise your dining experience however you wish.

In addition to the Main Restaurant, guests will also be able to savour award-winning cuisine at The Chef’s Table. Here, an expert chef meticulously prepares a truly exquisite seven-course tasting menu, complemented by fine wines, while guests watch the culinary magic unfold.

Passengers can also relish two unique dining venues: Jimmy’s, a family-style restaurant offering a warm and inviting atmosphere, and the Al Fresco Restaurant with retractable windows and outdoor seating, allowing guests to dine amidst breathtaking natural beauty.

Alongside the regionally inspired cuisine, AmaWaterways offers complimentary, unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks during lunch and dinner, as well as sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed juices during breakfast.

The commitment to quality is evident with only the highest quality of wines handpicked, carefully chosen to complement the exquisite menus. Guests will have the chance to savour different wines, each day of their cruise.

Enhancing Your Best Self

For those who prioritise their health and wellness while cruising, AmaMagna has a lot to offer.

Transform your mind, body and soul within the expansive Zen Wellness Studio, an evolution of AmaWaterways’ fitness centres, where you can participate in group classes led by a professionally trained Wellness Host, spin with a view on outdoor spin bikes, rehydrate with fresh-squeezed juice at the juice bar, or get a soothing massage in one of two treatment rooms. In 2023, AmaWaterways introduced their latest wellness innovation to the sun deck, joining the sundeck pools and walking track: river cruising’s first-ever, full-sized pickleball court. This exciting addition offers a unique and engaging way to stay active while enjoying the picturesque surroundings.

In addition, AmaWaterways offers a variety of guided hikes and biking excursions, all part of their immersive menu of included shore excursions.

Spacious and Luxurious Suites

AmaMagna boasts a remarkable array of accommodations, with over 50% of its staterooms categorised as ultra-spacious suites. These suites range from 355 to 710 sq. ft, ensuring that passengers have ample space to relax and unwind. All suites feature full balconies, comfortable seating areas, and bathrooms with walk-in showers and double sinks.

With its expansive suites, range of dining options, wellness facilities, and commitment to innovation, AmaMagna and AmaWaterways continue to set the gold standard for river cruise experiences.

Honoured as one of TIME Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” in its first year, the extraordinary AmaMagna has been reimagining river cruising on the Danube since its debut. With several “Best River Cruise Ship” distinctions, Forbes’ 2024 “Best European River Cruise for Active Travellers” and awards for its luxury suites and pickleball court, AmaWaterways’ innovative flagship designed by the “Godfather of River Cruising” continues to exceed expectations. If you seek a journey that combines comfort, luxury, and exploration, AmaMagna is the answer.

Take a full tour of Ama Magna below.

