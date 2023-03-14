fbpx
Travel Counsellors Join Silversea’s Silver Ray For A Luxurious 4-Night Sailing

By Carrie Day
On the 19th July, Silversea’s Regional Sales Manager, Amanda Middler, invited seven Irish Travel Counsellors, including Cathy Burke, and six UK-based Travel Counsellors to join her on their luxurious new ship – Silver Ray. Their stunning 4-night sailing started in Athens and visited Santorini, Corfu and finally Kotor.

Silver Ray is the second Nova-Class ship in the Silversea fleet, joining its sister ship, Silver Nova. The new ship mirrors every aspect of Silver Nova, featuring a unique, asymmetrical design and extensive use of glass in both public areas and suites, providing uninterrupted views from anywhere on board. Additionally, Silver Ray is one of the most spacious ships ever built, offering a high space-to-guest ratio while remaining agile, as its name suggests.

