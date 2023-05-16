Silversea Cruises Announces Management Shift

Silversea Cruises – the luxury arm of Royal Caribbean – has announced that Mark Conroy, its managing director of the Americas division, will move into a senior advisor role in support of the company’s sales team.

A 50-year veteran of the travel industry, Mr Conroy has been with Silversea Cruises since 2016 – pushing the brand in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

Commenting on Mr Conroy, Silverseas Cruises chief executive and president, Barbara Muckermann said: “All of us at Silversea Cruises are incredibly grateful to Mark for his contributions over the years, and we congratulate him on 50 successful years in the travel and hospitality industry—a truly remarkable achievement. At the forefront of our US operations, Mark has played a vital role in our company’s growth in the market since joining in 2016, helping to establish Silversea as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line by continuously building strong personal relationships with travel agents throughout the region. Few people possess Mark’s depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the luxury cruise segment; he has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on our industry. Mark will support the transition of leadership in the US market, while pledging his expertise as a Senior Advisor to the Sales team.”