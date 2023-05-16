Government Funding of €890k to Promote Irish Arts Globally

Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced funding of more than €885,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme.
The funding will benefit 105 projects spread across 32 countries, covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts.
Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said:
“It gives me great pleasure to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding which will support Irish artists as they continue to build audiences internationally. These projects will showcase the unique, rich and diverse creativity of Irish arts globally while making valuable cultural connections.”
Projects include:
- Touring supports for artists such as Clare Sands, Susan O’Neill, The Jeremiahs, JigJam, Lore, Screaming Orphans and Boxing Banjo across the USA and Canada (June – September 2023)
- European tour supports for Irish music artists including The Rapparees, Just Mustard, Gráinne Hunt and Hilary Woods (July 2023)
- Hands Down Circus performing Tape That at festivals in Spain and Britain (July-August 2023)
- Presentation of MÁM by Teaċ Daṁsa in London, Great Britain and Connecticut, USA (Autumn 2023)
- Touring support for performances of Navy Blue by Oona Doherty in the USA; Sweden; Norway; Czechia, and Italy (June – October 2023)
- West Coast North American tour of Arán agus Im created and performed by Manchán Magan (Sept – Oct 2023)
- Irish Artists participating in the 2023 edition of Intercity Festival in Florence, Italy (September – October 2023)
- Presentation of Masterclass by Brokentalkers and Adrienne Truscott at the Istanbul Theatre Festival, Turkey (November 2023)
- Support towards an Ireland focus featuring a wide programme of Irish arts at the Lorient Interceltic Festival for the Year of Ireland, Lorient, France (August 2023)
- Chamber Choir Ireland on tour in Spain (December 2023)
- Irish writers at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Edinburgh, Scotland (August 2023)
- Screening of Irish films at the British & Irish Film Festival Luxembourg 2023 (September 2023)
- Support for galleries and artists to participate in Volta Art Fair, Basel, Switzerland, Helsinki Biennale, Finland, (June 2023), Juxtapose Artfair Aarhus, Denmark (Aug – September 2023)
- Exhibition by Aideen Barry at the Salzburger Kunstverein, Salzburg, Austria (July – September 2023)
- Presentation of Unsettling Stone by Gráinne O´Carroll at Verteilungsstelle Kunst, Wuppertal, and the Machbarschaft Petershof Summer Festival, Cologne, Germany (June 2023)