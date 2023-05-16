Government Funding of €890k to Promote Irish Arts Globally

Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced funding of more than €885,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme.

The funding will benefit 105 projects spread across 32 countries, covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts.

Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said:

“It gives me great pleasure to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding which will support Irish artists as they continue to build audiences internationally. These projects will showcase the unique, rich and diverse creativity of Irish arts globally while making valuable cultural connections.”

Projects include: