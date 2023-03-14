Shannon Airport Becomes Official Partner of Munster Women’s Rugby Team

Shannon Airport is to become the official airport partner of the Munster Women’s Rugby team. The popular Midwest airport and the provincial women’s squad have today announced a new partnership agreement.

The Clare-based international airport and the Munster Women’s Rugby team have signed up to a 2-year deal from now until July 2026. The partnership between the two iconic brands takes flight ahead of the 2024-’25 season, with the Munster Women’s Rugby team set to take on Ulster on Saturday, 10th August in Round One of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

This new agreement builds on Shannon Airport’s existing sponsorship of the Munster Men’s Rugby team and will see Shannon continue to provide Munster Rugby with connectivity to away games for both the men’s and women’s squads and their fans.

Commenting on the partnership, Ray O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer at The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with the Munster Women’s Rugby team. Shannon Airport and Munster Rugby have a long-standing friendship, being the official airport partner of the men’s team since 2017, and we are proud to strengthen this important relationship even further through our sponsorship of the women’s squad.

“The team here at Shannon Airport are so excited to bring the partnership to life over the coming seasons, with many unique Munster experiences and joint promotions for fans and passengers alike, already in the pipeline.

“Shannon Airport is the gateway of choice for most Munster fans, and we look forward to creating many more Munster memories here at the airport over the coming years.

“The launch of this new partnership coincides with the start of the new Interprovincial Championship for the Munster Women’s Rugby team, and it goes without saying that we are all firmly backing Munster ahead of their tournament opener this weekend against Ulster!”

Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Munster Rugby added: “This is always a hugely exciting time of the year with the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship on the horizon.

“I am delighted that Shannon Airport have come on board as a new partner of our talented women’s squad and we are excited to work with them over the coming seasons.”