MSC Cruises Lands Co-Starring Role in New Brad Pitt Formula 1 Movie

MSC Cruises is set to feature in the new Brad Pitt movie, F1 – the highly-anticipated Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movie surrounding the high-octane world of Formula 1 motor racing.

MSC Cruises’ logo will feature in the movie, including on the fictional APXGP car and team kit, as well as on the track at the races included in the storyline.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid.

The film – which comes out next year – has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

MSC Cruises is a Formula 1 Global Partner, having entered into a multi-year deal running through to the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.