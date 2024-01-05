SEARCH
Schiphol Airport Still Planning ‘Limited’ Flight Capacity Reduction This Year

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is still planning what it calls a “limited” reduction in flight capacity this year in a bid to lower pressure on the airport’s operations during peak travel periods during the year.

The airport said it is looking at capacity for 483,000 flights during 2024 – 293,000 of which will be in the summer months.

The Dutch Government failed in its bid to reduce flights at Schiphol, last year, from 500,000 annually to 460,000; with the plan also including a further reduction next year.

The current revised plan will see 13,000 more flights to and from Schiphol, this summer, than had been planned.

