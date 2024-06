Ryanair passenger numbers jumped by 11%, year-on-year, in May latest monthly operational data from the airline show.

The airline carried 18.9 million passengers last month, compared to 17 million in the corresponding month last year.

Load factor for last month – a growth metric which measures how full an airline’s planes are – was up by one percentage point, year-on-year, at 95%.

Ryanair operated more than 105,000 flights during May of this year.