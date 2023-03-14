fbpx
Ryanair Hits 20 Million Monthly Passenger Milestone for First Time

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair carried 20.2 million passengers across its route network in July, according to latest monthly operational figures from the airline.

July marked the first month Ryanair carried more than 20 million passengers in a single month.

The figure also marked an 8% increase on the corresponding month last year. Load factor – a measurement of how full a plane is – was 96% for the month. Ryanair operated more than 110,500 flights in July; of which 651 were cancelled due to air traffic controller (ATC) strikes in mainland Europe.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
