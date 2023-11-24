Ryanair ‘Considering’ Launching Domestic Flights in Morocco

Ryanair is, reportedly, strongly considering launching a domestic route network within Morocco.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new network could begin by as early as next year.

Ryanair flies from numerous bases – including Dublin – to Morocco and has been flying to the northern African country for almost 20 years.

A domestic service would directly compete with existing such services run by Air Arabia Maroc and Royal Air Maroc.

According to Bloomberg, Ryanair has already submitted an official request to the Moroccan authorities, with a response due within months.

Such a move could significantly boost connectivity to Morocco ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup – which will be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

Just last month, Ryanair announced its largest schedule to and from Morocco for winter 2023/2024.

The airline has a strong relationship with the Moroccan government and authorities and, last month, said it would increase its Marrakech-based fleet to 12 aircraft; half of which will be the climate-friendly Boeing 737 Gamechanger plane.

Ryanair already offers more than 70,000 seats per week – from various locations – to Morocco. An expansion of its services in the country would be seen as a major boost to Morocco’s tourism offering and connectivity.