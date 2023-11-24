On our Doorstep – Visit Wales at WTM 2023

ITTN interviewed Clare Dwight and Michael Price from Visit Wales discussed the offering for tourists venturing across the Irish Sea. Whether visiting by sea or air and travelling by car, rail or even cycle, there is a multitude to discover on our doorstep.

“Llwybrauw. Wales, by Trails”

Next year, Visit Wales will be celebrating “Llwybrau. Wales, by Trails”. This relates to heritage, walking, literature, music, culinary and distillery trails so there is really something for everyone regardless of age or taste. In conjunction with this programme, Transport for Wales has introduced a range of trails along their network “From Rail to Trail” which is a fantastic way to see the countryside and explore towns and cities along the rail network.

Wrexham Wins Hearts

What is probably most prevalent in people’s minds this year when it comes to Wales is the underdog story of Wrexham. I, like many of us, was captivated by the journey of the Welsh football club supported by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they overcame challenges to reach the next league (and I have virtually no interest in football – sorry folks). You get a sense of the heart, passion and local lives of the town.

Eryri National Park & Snowdonia

On the doorstep is Eryri National Park probably best known for Snowdonia and is the largest national park in Wales covering 2,132 sq km. Almost 4 million people visit annually, to explore its mountain ranges and valleys and enjoy the extensive outdoor recreation opportunities available. Gwydir Forest Park & Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are also in this region. This is home to scenic landscapes and dramatic summits for a range of scenic walks and hikes for all ages and abilities. Equally, rest weary feet in local eateries dotted through historic towns and villages.

Expanding its success on the small and not-so-small screen, Wales boasts a backdrop for many TV and film series, particularly given its rich heritage and an extensive collection of impressive castles and fortifications dating back centuries.

Snowdon Photographer: Dan Struthers

Caernarfon Castle

Caernarfon Castle opened its new visitor centre at the castle’s main entrance, the King’s Gate. This includes an interactive experience for visitors as well as a broader retail offering. Described as a “royal fortress-palace built on legends and bitter medieval conflict” and dating back 700 years, its impressive scale stands tall on the banks of River Seiont. This forms a World Heritage Site with castles Conwy, Beaumaris and Harlech. It’s just half an hour from Holyhead.

Michael Price from Visit Wales shared, “The coastline is spectacular….most of [House of Dragons] was filmed here which is 5 miles from the ferry port”.

I have often travelled via Holyhead to England. Back in my touring days, the bus (which sounds way more glamorous than it was) would take the band and our gear via Holyhead around the UK. For the subsequent decade, Holyhead was the gateway to ferrying a little sister, her pet and her belongings between London and Dun Laoghaire. Michael enlightened me. Rather than driving hours to London, I should have turned off the motorway and travelled a couple of kilometres along the coast to discover spectacular beaches. These are the backdrop to the big-budget “House of Dragons” series.

Traws Eryri Off-Road Cycle Route Stretching 225km

If you are one of those active folk, Cycling UK has just launched Traws Eryri (Trans-Snowdonia) a new 225km off-road cycle route from Machynlleth to Conwy that takes in the spectacular landscapes of North Wales.

Southern Wales

Sailing from Rosslare to Pembroke takes just 4 hours (Irish Ferries currently have 14 sailings per week). Here find Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Gower Area of Outstanding Beauty and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Bring the car and just over an hour’s drive will bring you to Swansea.

Penderyn Swansea Copperworks Distillery has opened its third distillery in the historic Hafod Morfa Copperworkds site. This adds to existing distilleries located at Penderyn Brecon Beacons Distillery and Penderyn Llandudno Lloyd Street Distillery. Furthermore, this trio offer visitor centres, a shop, behind-the-scenes tours and masterclasses. This is located near Swansea, so check these out at http://penderyn.wales/.

Tafarn Llew Goch, Penderyn

Penderyn Distillery Penderyn Distillery

Between Swansea and Cardiff is Hensol Castle Distillery. Located overlooking Hensol Lake and beside the stunning Hensol Castle, Tripadvisor has recognised Hensol Castle Distillery as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner for its visitor experience for the second year in a row. Situated on the estate of the Vale Resort, in the cellars of the 400-year-old Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, it offers an array of experiences such as a gin distillery tour, gin-making experience and cocktail masterclass.

In this area, Caerphilly Castle is undergoing a £10m renovation which will include a new visitor centre, a makeover of the Great Hall, a food offering and more. This is due to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Caerphilly Castle in snow Winter Caerphilly County Valleys

The Central Island from the South Caerphilly Castle GM002 NGR: ST15 Caerphilly Castle. Concert. Music. Gig. Castles Alive.

South Wales is home to the Royal Mint. The Royal Mint recently won “Best Museum or Gallery” and was runner-up in “Best Guided Tour”(Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2023) and “Tourist Attraction of the Year” (Welsh Hospitality Awards 2023).

The Royal Mint Experience Pontyclun South Wales Photographer: Mike George

The Royal Mint Experience Pontyclun South Wales Photographer: Mike George The Royal Mint Experience Pontyclun South Wales Photographer: Mike George

On our doorstep and with inspiration for itineraries for couples of all ages, family holidays, outdoor adventures or a world of historic charm, check out Visitwales.com.