Ryanair Calls for ‘Urgent’ European ATC Reform Following Latest Spate of Flight Cancellations

Ryanair has called for an “urgent” reform of European air traffic control (ATC) systems, following the latest operational difficulties which forced it to cancel flights in the Netherlands late last week.

A mix of staff shortages and equipment failure in the Dutch ATC centre last week forced Ryanair to delay flights out of the country as well as cancel 12 flights to and from both Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

The airline has reiterated its call on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take action to improve Europe’s competitiveness by reforming its ATC system.

Apologising to affected passengers, Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer Neal McMahon said: “It is unacceptable that passengers continue to suffer ATC disruptions as a result of repeated ATC staff shortages and yet another equipment failure in Europe, this time in the Netherlands ATC centre.

“We apologise to our passengers for these repeated ATC disruptions, which are deeply regrettable but beyond Ryanair’s control, and we encourage passengers to visit atcruinedourholiday.com to demand that the EU Commission take urgent action to improve Europe’s failing ATC system.”