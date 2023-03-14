PONANT to Drive Brand Awareness with New ‘Your Are the Destination’ Campaign

French luxury boutique cruise specialist PONANT has launched a new creative campaign, called “You Are The Destination”.

The campaign runs across two adverts showcasing the brand’s polar and tropical journeys.

A key objective of this campaign is to anchor the brand’s awareness and drive consumer bookings. Two TV adverts in 15-and-30-second formats promote polar and tropical destinations. Printed, display and social media materials will be deployed at the same time to maximise impact and visibility.

The adverts will run as segmented television, allowing advertisers to target specific viewer groups based on demographic, geographic, or behavioural criteria, targeting potential guests through customised ads for different audience segments.

According to PONANT: “The advert emphasises the richness of the destination as PONANT brings it to life, associating each detail with a sensation, an awakened sense. Sensory and immersive, it presents the journey as a transformative experience. “You Are The Destination” showcases this personal, almost intimate, approach. PONANT’s signature is spoken with French accent, to perfectly showcase the French flair for which the brand is known.”

“We are reasserting what sets us apart with this campaign that aims to distinguish PONANT from its competitors while placing the guest at the heart of the destination. We are making significant investments to raise awareness of PONANT and to support our sales teams and partner networks around the world,” said Anthony Daniels, General Manager – UK & Ireland.