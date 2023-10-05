Ryanair Announces Biggest Ever Winter Schedule at Belfast International Airport

Ryanair has announced its biggest ever winter schedule at Belfast International Airport– including 16 routes; 3 of which are new.

The new routes will be winter sun routes to Lanzarote, Porto and Turin. Ryanair will be offering 11 more routes from Belfast than it did before the Covid crisis. It will also base 2 aircraft in Belfast, representing a $200m investment.

Since re-opening its Belfast base last March, Ryanair has enjoyed a successful summer in Belfast and, with its strong winter schedule, will carry over 1.2 million passengers to/from Belfast by year-end, driving invaluable year-round tourism, particularly in the off-peak Winter season.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“It is great to be in Belfast announcing our largest-ever Winter schedule as we continue to grow in the region. With 16 routes on offer (11 more than pre-Covid), customers can avail of a wide range of Winter sun or exciting city breaks at Ryanair’s infamously low fares. Our Belfast Winter 23/24 schedule includes our largest-ever connections to the UK, which is a direct result of the UK Government’s reduction in APD (Airport Passengers Duty), which is critical in driving and maintaining UK connectivity. Any increase in domestic APD charges would be counter-productive, and plans for this increase from Apr ‘24 should be scrapped as they will only damage connectivity.

“Our 3 new routes from Belfast to Lanzarote, Porto, and Turin will offer Belfast customers even more Winter Sun and city break opportunitie,s and our 2 based aircraft at Belfast provide 60 high-paid jobs and support another 980 jobs in the locality. We are delighted to be able to offer Belfast’s customers/visitors more choice for Winter getaways which shows our commitment to Belfast.”