Cheap Beer and Free Walking Tours Putting Bulgaria Back on European Tourist Map, Study Shows

Bulgaria is on track to recover to 75% of its pre-Covid tourist visitor number by the end of this year.

That is according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, which also sees Bulgaria creating 17,500 new tourism industry jobs this year. That would bring total tourism-related employment in the eastern European country to almost 290,000.

A heady mix of friendly locals, good weather, free walking tours and cheap beer – costing less than a €1 in many cases – is attracting a surge in tourist visits; with most coming from Romania, Czech Republic, the UK, Poland and Germany.