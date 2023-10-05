SEARCH
Cheap Beer and Free Walking Tours Putting Bulgaria Back on European Tourist Map, Study Shows

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Bulgaria is on track to recover to 75% of its pre-Covid tourist visitor number by the end of this year.

That is according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, which also sees Bulgaria creating 17,500 new tourism industry jobs this year. That would bring total tourism-related employment in the eastern European country to almost 290,000.

A heady mix of friendly locals, good weather, free walking tours and cheap beer – costing less than a €1 in many cases – is attracting a surge in tourist visits; with most coming from Romania, Czech Republic, the UK, Poland and Germany.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Must Read

