Royal Caribbean’s ‘Utopia of the Seas’ Passes First Float Milestone

Royal Caribbean has announced a major milestone for its new Utopia of the Seas ship, with it floating for the first time.

The cruise giant said the game-changing Oasis Class ship successfully floated for the first time at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, bringing it one step closer to its highly anticipated debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, in July 2024.

This significant moment, known as the “float out”, took 17 months of meticulous planning and nearly 15 hours to complete, involving the filling of the ship’s drydock with over 46 million gallons of water.

Utopia of the Seas will now undergo the final phases of construction, setting the stage for its revolutionary offerings, including the longest dry slide at sea, a unique immersive train car dining experience, and more than 40 dining and entertainment options.