InteleTravel Cruise Sales Surge on Back of CLIA Cruise Week Support

Homeworking giant InteleTravel’s campaign to support CLIA Cruise Week has led to a surge in bookings this month.

Cruise sales in the first two weeks of September accounted for 13% of all InteleTravel’s bookings, compared with 6.5% in the same period last year.

InteleTravel’s campaign included dedicated cruise podcasts, webinars, Facebook interviews, newsletters and preferred partner promotions, all launched within the first week in September.

Meanwhile, InteleTravel has chosen National Cruise Week to launch its in-house cruise booking engine, with quality images, robust functionality and live feeds, providing another channel for cruise bookings by its advisors.

“Our cruise success is aided by the support of our cruise partners who have delivered a great travel advisor engagement programme of promotion and ship visits,” said InteleTravel UK and Ireland managing director Tricia Handley-Hughes.

“Ship visits are critical to converting enquiries into revenues and those cruise partners offering multiple ship visits are reaping the rewards of their investment.”

· Around 35 InteleTravel agents recently enjoyed an event at the Leonardo Hotel in Dublin, hosted by MSC, where they learnt about its unique selling points and were given some top tips about selling the cruise line. They are pictured with InteleTravel UK and Ireland managing director Tricia Handley-Hughes.