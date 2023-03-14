Quinta do Lago Opens Aquatic Sports Week for Kids Over Easter Break

Quinta do Lago has opened its Easter break Aquatic Sports Week – running this week and next.

The Portuguese resort is offering children the unique opportunity to learn some exciting water skills sports such as water polo and underwater rugby which is quite unknown to most people. These sports combine some fun elements for children who love to be in the water.

The week is tailored especially for children aged between 7 and 15 and runs this week from March 25 to 28.

According to the team at Quinta: “Young athletes can dive into the excitement of water polo, where teamwork and strategy combine in thrilling matches. Then, from 1st to 4th April, the excitement continues with the introduction of underwater rugby, a unique blend of athleticism and underwater manoeuvring sure to captivate adventurous spirits.

“Under the guidance of experienced instructors, budding water enthusiasts will hone their skills, build confidence, and forge lasting friendships in a fun and supportive environment. Beyond the pool, Quinta do Lago offers a wealth of family-friendly amenities and activities, ensuring an unforgettable holiday experience for children and parents alike.”