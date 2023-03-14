Princess Cruises Unveil New Unlimited Features

Princess Cruises has launched a new Premier Package to make an all-inclusive Princess Holiday Easy. This new package will include unlimited drinks, unlimited speciality dining and unlimited internet. Available for €90 per person per day, the enhanced Princess Premier package offers unparalleled value with three new enhancements:

Unlimited Premier Beverage Package: Enjoy an unlimited number of drinks up to $20, including alcoholic beverages, speciality coffees, smoothies, and bottled water.

Enjoy an unlimited number of drinks up to $20, including alcoholic beverages, speciality coffees, smoothies, and bottled water. Unlimited Speciality Dining: Indulge in meals at world-class speciality dining locations every evening, including: Crown Grill: A sophisticated steakhouse offering premium cuts of beef and fresh seafood. Sabatini’s: An authentic Italian trattoria featuring handmade pasta and Italian specialities. The Catch by Rudi: A seafood lover’s paradise created by award-winning Chef Rudi Sodamin. Makoto Ocean: Sushi master Makoto Okuwa offers exquisitely presented dishes that pay homage to Japanese traditions. Butcher’s Block by Dario Cecchini: In partnership with the world’s most famous butcher, guests experience a carnivore’s paradise at a shared, family-style table.

Indulge in meals at world-class speciality dining locations every evening, including: Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi: Prioritised access to the highest quality and highest performance bandwidth available anywhere in the world

“With the Princess Premier Package, we’re delivering the absolute greatest value in travel and making all-inclusive cruising super easy,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

The glass is always full for Premier guests, offering an unlimited number of drinks daily of up to $20 each. Princess Premier, which also comes with free OceanNow access, makes it easy for guests to enjoy their preferred drinks anytime and anywhere on the ship without worrying about additional costs.

Beverages include:

Top-shelf spirits, reserve wines and signature cocktails by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd

Selection of 75+ spirits, 40+ wines by the glass, 20+ high-end, crafted cocktails

Premier wines by the glass including Duckhorn, Stag’s Leap, and Grgich Hills

Private Woodford Reserve Bourbon Selection created exclusively for Princess

Personalised Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Single Barrel Select

25% discount on wine bottles (including rare vintages)

25% discount on large bottles of water

Dining reaches new heights with the addition of unlimited speciality dining options. Guests can savour gourmet meals at some of Princess Cruises’ most beloved restaurants every night of their voyage if they’d like. This package also includes unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location creating flexibility in dining selections.

For those who value staying connected, the new Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi provides enhanced connectivity designed to meet the needs of today’s digitally connected travellers. Available exclusively as part of Princess Plus and Princess Premier inclusive bundles.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate unlimited premium boutique fitness classes, such as Pure Barre, Club Pilates, CycleBar, YogaSix, Stride, and StretchLab, ensuring they can maintain their wellness routines even while at sea. Additionally, guests will enjoy premium crafted desserts, fresh juices, and complimentary delivery service for all OceanNow and room service orders, adding to the all-inclusive convenience.

The Princess Premier Ultimate package also includes reserved seating in the Princess Theatre and crew appreciation gratuities.

The rollout schedule for the Princess Premier package enhancements is as follows:

Enchanted Princess: August 31

Majestic Princess; Sky Princess: September 1

Crown Princess: September 2

Ruby Princess: September 3

Grand Princess: September 4

Emerald Princess; Discovery Princess; Sun Princess: September 7

Caribbean Princess; Regal Princess: September 12

Royal Princess; Sapphire Princess: September 14

Island Princess: September 25

Diamond Princess: September 26

Coral Princess: October 17



Guests who previously purchased Princess Premier can upgrade by contacting their travel agent or by calling 1800 939 608. More details can be found here.