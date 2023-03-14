SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsEtihad Reports July Traffic Figures
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Etihad Reports July Traffic Figures

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has released its preliminary traffic figures for July 2024. The airline welcomed 1.7 million passengers, achieving a robust average load factor of 89% for the month.

Etihad Airways’ CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, said: “Our passenger numbers in July surged by 33% compared to the same period last year, underscoring our continuing strong growth.

“Year-to-date, we have served 10.4 million passengers, up 2.8 million on the same period last year, and as of July 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger count now stands at 16.8 million. 

“July’s load factor of 89% reflects our successful performance during a peak summer period, amidst significant capacity expansion since 2023. Our fleet continues to grow and we now serve 10 more destinations than we did a year ago.”

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
National Travel Agent Day is Back for 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie