Princess Cruises Sailing Seven Ships in Alaska This Year

Princess Cruises is gearing up for the commencement of the 2023 Alaska cruise season, which kicks off on April 29.

Highlights this year include sustainable seafood and award-winning programming that engages guests in all things Alaska, as Princess deploys seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea holidays, featuring the latest addition to their fleet, Discovery Princess, as well as Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

Princess is introducing an expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu for 2023. This initiative, which was first introduced last year, is an industry-first, location-based seafood program that features a rotating menu of fresh Alaska seafood dishes and destination-inspired cocktails, including flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries.

Alaskan seafood dishes will now be served every night in all main dining rooms and will include a variety of Alaska salmon, such as King, Sockeye, and Coho, as well as wild Alaska cod (which is caught using hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns, and razor clams.

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

Princess is also introducing an expanded beverage menu on all ships, featuring locally sourced spirits and newly-crafted cocktails. Additionally, cruisetour guests can enjoy an updated Garden-to-Table menu during their stay at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge.

For the 2023 Alaska season, Princess is offering seven to 11-day cruises departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage. The line also provides cruisetours that take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska, with a seamless transfer from the ship to train to Denali, all in one day. During the cruisetours, guests can explore Denali National Park and stay at one of Princess’ five signature Wilderness Lodges.