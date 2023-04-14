Bird Strike Forces Aer Lingus Flight To Make Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport

Aer Lingus Flight EI123 had to make an emergency landing yesterday en route to Chicago after a flock of pigeons was sucked into one of the aircraft’s engines.

The plane had taken off from Dublin Airport around 11:30 am and just 15 minutes into the flight, it was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing in Dublin. Passengers noticed the plane start to vibrate after the birds hit the right engine. Video footage showed the plane taking off and then landing shortly after with emergency vehicles rushing towards it.

One passenger tweeted “My #AerLingus flight EI123 from Dublin to Chicago just had a bird strike in number 2 engine on take-off. Captain says it was a flock of pigeons. Major vibration after take-off lead to an emergency landing back in Dublin. Happened today April 13 at 12pm.”

Upon landing, emergency teams escorted the Airbus A330-300 to a stand and engineers assessed the damage. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and the airport confirmed that its Fire and Rescue Service was on hand.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport confirmed, ‘Dublin Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service was on hand to safely escort flight EI123 to a stand on Thursday afternoon when it landed back at Dublin Airport after the aircraft encountered an issue shortly after take-off. The emergency response has subsequently been stood down.’

A spokesperson for the airline said “Aer Lingus flight EI123 operating from Dublin to Chicago yesterday afternoon (Thursday 13 April) was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked. The flight then recommenced its journey from Dublin to Chicago yesterday evening”.