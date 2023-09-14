Playa Hotels & Resorts Running Double Rewards Programme for Irish and UK Travel Agents

Playa Hotels & Resorts – which operates all-inclusive brands in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico – is offering UK and Irish agents the chance to earn big with double rewards now available on all Jewel Punta Cana and Jewel Palm Beach bookings.

Travel Agents can earn up to 100 points per room, per night when they log valid stays at these two properties in the Dominican Republic online at www.playarewards.com. Double rewards are available until 31 October 2023 and all points collected can be converted into cash or redeemed against free nights stays across the Playa Hotels & Resorts’ all-inclusive Caribbean collection.

Agents can start logging valid bookings now to reap the benefits of this double reward offer. The higher the room category booked, the greater the rewards up for grabs with a minimum reward amount of 60 points per room, per night available on a room category classified as low, and up to 100 points per room, per night available on a room category classified as high. Cash can be collected and credited to an agents’ personal account whilst points can be collected and converted into free night stays at select Playa properties.

And, with no room cap in place, rewards will rack up quickly so point redemption can be easily exchanged for a free night stay with a minimum 700 points needed for a stay at select Wyndham, Seadust and Jewel properties across the Caribbean. At the higher end of the scale, 1700 points can be used to secure a one-night stay at Jewel Grande. Bookings are valid for double rewards when travel takes place before 31 October 2024, however festive blackout dates during this period do apply.

Jade Calver, Business Development Manager, Playa Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to be able to boost agent earning power with the opportunity to earn double rewards during the busy autumn period. Playa Rewards offers flexible earning with agents able to choose the type of reward – cash or points – to truly suit their current needs. And whether that’s to supplement their income with additional cash or to redeem points against free night stays and experience Playa’s unique product offering first-hand, Playa Rewards offers individual support to agents as they need it.”

Agents can choose flexible earning and discover more about Playa Rewards by visiting www.playarewards.com now.