Icelandair Launches 12-Day Sale on Dublin-Reykjavik Flights

Icelandair has launched a 12-day sale on flights from Dublin to Reykjavik for Irish holidaymakers looking for a bit of winter excitement.

The sale runs from now up to September 26. Offers start from €179 return per person in economy and €459 return per person in Icelandair’s Saga Premium class.

For those looking to travel further afield, Icelandair is also offering competitive rates as part of these flight deals from Dublin to numerous destinations in North America including from €349 return per person to Baltimore, €359 return per person to New York and €379 to Boston, all in economy.

All bookings must be for trips between November 1 and March 20.