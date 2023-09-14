SEARCH
Icelandair Launches 12-Day Sale on Dublin-Reykjavik Flights

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Icelandair has launched a 12-day sale on flights from Dublin to Reykjavik for Irish holidaymakers looking for a bit of winter excitement.

The sale runs from now up to September 26. Offers start from €179 return per person in economy and €459 return per person in Icelandair’s Saga Premium class.

For those looking to travel further afield, Icelandair is also offering competitive rates as part of these flight deals from Dublin to numerous destinations in North America including from €349 return per person to Baltimore, €359 return per person to New York and €379 to Boston, all in economy.  

All bookings must be for trips between November 1 and March 20.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
IATA Reacts to 'Ill-Thought Out' Schiphol Airport Slot Reduction Plan

