Pilgrim Hotspot Santiago de Compostela Considering Tourist Tax

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Spanish city Santiago de Compostela – famous ending point for the Camino de Santiago pilgrim trails – is planning to introduce a tourism levy.

The move would be a way for the city’s officials to raise funds to protect the centre of the historic city, which routinely attract anywhere upwards of 500,000 visitors each year.

A tax – which could be added to hotel bills – would likely be relatively small, per person (around 50c-€2.50) but could raise up to €3m per year for the city.

Santiago de Compostela would be the latest in a line of European cities and regions currently in the midst of introducing or considering the implementation of tourism levies in order to raise funds to boost attractions.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
