Pilgrim Hotspot Santiago de Compostela Considering Tourist Tax

Spanish city Santiago de Compostela – famous ending point for the Camino de Santiago pilgrim trails – is planning to introduce a tourism levy.

The move would be a way for the city’s officials to raise funds to protect the centre of the historic city, which routinely attract anywhere upwards of 500,000 visitors each year.

A tax – which could be added to hotel bills – would likely be relatively small, per person (around 50c-€2.50) but could raise up to €3m per year for the city.

Santiago de Compostela would be the latest in a line of European cities and regions currently in the midst of introducing or considering the implementation of tourism levies in order to raise funds to boost attractions.