House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pop-Up Bar Makes Dublin Return

The ever-popular House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro pop-up bar makes its fiercely anticipated return, bringing a slice of Italy to Temple Bar from August 10th to 20th (except Mondays and Tuesdays).

Peroni Nastro Azzurro originally brought the famed, first of its kind brand experience to Dublin and Dame Lane back in 2016.

This year, the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is back for a two-week residency at Dublin’s brand-new hospitality venue, Central Plaza, in Temple Bar.

With Benvenuti, Italian for welcome, the theme for this year, guests stopping by House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro will be treated like one of the familglia, welcomed into a stylish scene and absolute Italian authenticity across the two floors, including the stunning Capri Rooftop Terrace. Expect a warm Italian welcome from host and leading mixologist, Federico Riezzo, who has also curated the bespoke drinks menu.

Upstairs is where the food magic happens with Roberto Mungo of the Michelin Guide-recommended Grano, one of Dublin’s most popular Italian restaurants and recently given the nod of approval by legendary actor and food gourmand Stanley Tucci.

Tickets are required for admission costing €12 for entrance plus two complimentary drinks. Limited walk-ins will also be available each day. Tickets are required for the Grano Pop Up and masterclasses. Over 18s only.