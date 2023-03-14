National Travel Agent Day is Back for 2024

Save the Date: This year’s National Travel Agent Day will take place on 6 September 2024. Intrepid launched the first National Travel Agent Day during the pandemic in 2020 to celebrate the valuable role agents play in the UK and Ireland travel industry

The day was originally on the last Friday of the UK summer school term; however, it has been moved to September to give more people the chance to take part. Intrepid is asking companies to use this opportunity to give agents a moment of thanks and recognition.

The operator will be celebrating the day with agent offers and competitions on the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook page and the team will be making surprise agency visits. They’ll also be providing agents with downloadable customer-facing material highlighting the value of booking through the trade.

“Four years on from its launch, we believe National Travel Agent Day still has an important role to play as a reminder of the crucial role agents play in our industry,” said Joanna Reeve, head of partnerships.

ITTN have celebrated the Irish travel agents over the years on National Travel Agent Day with visits to agents and hosting events.