SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsNational Travel Agent Day is Back for 2024
Travel News

National Travel Agent Day is Back for 2024

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
0

Save the Date: This year’s National Travel Agent Day will take place on 6 September 2024. Intrepid launched the first National Travel Agent Day during the pandemic in 2020 to celebrate the valuable role agents play in the UK and Ireland travel industry

The day was originally on the last Friday of the UK summer school term; however, it has been moved to September to give more people the chance to take part. Intrepid is asking companies to use this opportunity to give agents a moment of thanks and recognition.

The operator will be celebrating the day with agent offers and competitions on the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook page and the team will be making surprise agency visits. They’ll also be providing agents with downloadable customer-facing material highlighting the value of booking through the trade.

“Four years on from its launch, we believe National Travel Agent Day still has an important role to play as a reminder of the crucial role agents play in our industry,” said Joanna Reeve, head of partnerships.

ITTN have celebrated the Irish travel agents over the years on National Travel Agent Day with visits to agents and hosting events.

Happy National Travel Agent Day
National Travel Agent Day A Celebration in Kilkenny, Dublin & Cork!
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Ryanair Call on Irish Government to Scrap Airport Traffic Cap

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

Check Out some ITTN Events

© ITTN.ie