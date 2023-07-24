MSC Cruises Introduces Improved ‘Future Cruise Programme’ to Benefit Travel Agents

MSC Cruises has introduced a new and improved ‘Future Cruise Programme’ designed to benefit travel agents and the line’s guests when a customer who had used an agency for their holiday at sea books their next sailing while onboard.

The original agents will receive full commission for any new booking made on board and MSC Cruises believes the new plan will allow agency resources to be better allocated and provide funds to foster new opportunities and customers.

New aspects of the programme for guests include a reduced ‘onboard-only deposit’ starting from £100 (€115) per person for their next cruise, greater flexibility so a reservation can be changed to suit the customer’s needs prior to final payment and an extended ‘best price guarantee’ timeframe.

Benefits of the line’s existing ‘Future Cruise Programme’ will continue. These include up to £200 in shipboard credit for a customer’s next cruise, double points for the line’s loyalty programme MSC Voyagers Club, the ability to combine market offers with the rewards scheme and guests can also choose from the best selection of cabins and suites.

Achille Staiano, SVP Global Sales, MSC Cruises, said, “We believe that the new Future Cruise Programme is an extension of an agency’s business as we at MSC Cruises continue to build loyalty with our valued travel partners.

“We are confident that this new initiative will be a win-win for both the trade and cruise holidaymakers as we know that highly satisfied guests on board our fleet of 22 ships means that travel agents have highly satisfied customers.

“Guests of our ‘ship-within-a-ship’ premium concept MSC Yacht Club have a strong propensity to book their next cruise while onboard and benefit greatly from the ‘Future Cruise Programme’ and looking ahead I can see the scheme’s enhancements being of even wider appeal to agents and consumers alike.”

Guests onboard MSC Cruises’ ships have access to information and best offers through its dedicated onboard Future Cruise teams and every new booking will generate an email confirmation of the booking to an agent to help them continue to manage the relationship with their customers when they return home from their sailing.