Travel News

CLIA Refutes Amsterdam Cruise ‘Ban’ Rumours

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Industry group Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has refuted reports that Amsterdam is banning cruise ship visits.

It was widely reported, late last week, that Amsterdam would be clamping down on big cruise visits in a bid to lower overcrowding and lessen tourism-related pollution.

A Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the media reports about the future of cruise in Amsterdam. As the port has publicly stated, cruise ships have not been banned from Amsterdam. Furthermore, the port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam have already pledged to undertake investments worth millions of Euros in port infrastructure and shoreside electricity for the long-term. There have been discussions on its relocation outside the city centre which started back in 2016 and which are still ongoing.

“We are working with the authorities to accommodate the views expressed by Council members while continuing to support the communities that benefit from cruise tourism. Of the more than 21 million visitors that Amsterdam receives each year, around 1% arrive by cruise ship, with cruise tourism contributing around 105 million Euros to the city annually.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
