Menorca – The Zafiro Hotel Experience

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan reports back from her trip to Menorca, where she stayed in the Zafiro Hotel – voted Spain’s best family hotel.

Summer in Menorca is an experience in itself. The Island’s many coves and beaches show off their most idyllic side. Incredible sunsets, night life, arts and crafts markets, the hustle and bustle of the streets, and a packed cultural programme define summer in Menorca. The perfect base for this? The 4-Star Zafiro Hotel.

Charming Ciutadella – Zafiro’s Perfect Location

Zafiro is just 8km from Ciutadella, the old capital of Menorca, and the central location of the hotel allows you to discover all the magical attractions in the city and its surroundings at your own pace.

During our stay, we were impressed with Ciutadella’s huge historic quarter full of churches, palaces and pretty squares. There is plenty to see, from the Gothic cathedral, built in the thirteenth century on the site of a mosque; Sant Nicolau Castle, dating from the eighteenth century; Plaça des Born and Plaça de s’Esplanada, and the small wharf. The Port of Ciutadella is also one of the most charming on the island with dozens of docked boats and numerous restaurants awaiting diners eager to sample the region’s delicacies.

Of course, an island wouldn’t be an island without its coastline, and Ciutadella boasts one that brightened up our stay. The turquoise waters of the Mediterranean can be enjoyed at small coves alongside residential areas such as Cala Morell, Santandria, Cala Blanca, Cala’n Bosch and Son Xoriguer. Or, you can seek out more unspoilt areas, such as Cala’n Turqueta, Son Saura, Es Talaier, Macarelleta, Macarella, La Vall and El Pilar.

Spain’s Best Family Hotel

Zafiro Menorca has been regularly recognized as one of Spain’s Best Family Hotels, and we can vouch! It is home to 172 spacious apartments that are ideal for families – each more than 40 square meters, equipped with kitchens and with capacity for up to four people. Our room was beautifully designed in soothing, neutral tones, and I believe that the stylish apartments will charm one and all.

What really sets Zafiro apart is their luxurious range of rooms. They offer suites with private gardens, or swim-up suites that have a private terrace and exclusive access to the pool, so you can relax in the hotel’s carefree island vibe.

From Pools to Playgrounds

The Zafiro Menorca Hotel provides everything you need to enjoy the relaxation and fun you and your family deserve! There are pools, playgrounds, sports, and organized activities for your family all in a beautiful, quiet space integrated with its natural environment on Menorca.

Zafiro boasts several different types of pools, both indoor and outdoor.

Main pool: Something that you will always find at Zafiro Hotels is a choice of pools so you can enjoy the sun and the water whenever you wish, with a giant “Wet Bubble” in the center of the pool open to all ages.

Swim-up pools: Spectacular pools with direct access from the ground-floor rooms.

Kids’ pool with a pirate ship: A pool for the little ones where they will slide down the fantastic slides all day long. Guaranteed fun for the youngest members of the family!

Indoor pool and jacuzzi, a place to recharge your batteries and relax. This pool is open and heated in May and October.

For the Little Ones

Zafiro Hotels also cares about their younger guests, and some of their facilities are designed especially for them. You can discover an extensive activity program in the hotel Mini Club with workshops, games and a playground (bouncy castle and slide included!) where they can spend hours having fun. Zafiro also have an entertainment team with their own mascot, Yzzy, and are always on hand to organise sports, arts and crafts and other group activities. All while you lounge and recharge in the sun.

Feeling Sporty?

Zafiro provide fantastic facilities and exclusive services for you to play your favourite sports while on holiday! They have a dedicated leisure programme that can help you find activities and things to do in Ciutadella. The hotel has a well-equipped gym, with plenty of treadmills and classes with monitors, so you can keep up with your workout routine or try something new!

A stroll around Ciutadella is also the perfect way to get moving, and there are plenty of activities both at the port and in town.

The Food

While the gym facilities are fantastic, what’s even better is the food. Zafiro promises flavour and originality in every bite, and delivers!

The hotel has several different gastronomic choices, from buffets to bars.

The Caprice Buffet is designed for you to enjoy the best cuisine. You can try different dishes every day at different theme stations, enjoy live show cooking of delicious dishes freshly prepared by Zafiro’s best chefs especially for you.

La Palapa Pool Bar, a stylish bistro that is the perfect place for snacks, ice-creams and lunch. Open from May to September, La Palapa offers simple, tasty and freshly-made à la carte meals and a special menu for children, all just a few metres from the pool!

If you get the most out of your holidays, Babalu Bar-Cafe is the perfect place for you. Relax in the afternoon with your favourite drinks, snacks and the most delicious cocktails in a unique setting. In the evening there are often entertainment shows, so you can sip, snack and watch.

What better way to vacation than to go all-in?

Zafiro prides themselves in their unique all inclusive food offering. They promise innovation, produce of the highest quality and, their star ingredient: a lot of love. Their gastronomy features diversity and creativity, coming together in a fusion of incomparable flavours. Usually, international and Spanish based meals are served, but there are several à la carte restaurants (some requiring reservations) where you can dine. Our favourite was the El Pórtico Restaurant, which served us the finest Italian cuisine with pasta, meat and fish dishes as the stars of the show.

One of the most enjoyable features of our stay at the Zafiro were the live cooking shows, where Zafiro’s chefs prepare your dish to order right before your eyes! They also prepare themed dinners twice a week from different cuisines, Mallorcan, Mediterranean, Asian or Latin.

If you love a good buffet and are wondering what the kids can eat, Zafiro have a family-friendly food offering at each buffet. There are different areas for salads, cheeses, pasta, bread, desserts, all which we took advantage of and loved. They offer exquisitely prepared dishes or the ingredients so that you can prepare any dish you want, all according to your personal preferences.

Kids have a special corner where colour, flavour and fun combine to create a correct and healthy diet. The buffet invites guests to decorate their own dishes to feel like a magnificent chef, which helps if you’ve got any picky eaters!

Getting There

Ryanair flies twice weekly from Dublin, and flights are also available with Sunway TUI and AerLingus from Cork and Belfast. From the Menorca airport, it’s a 54km drive to Zafiro. The Ciutadella port is just a 10 minute walk away, too.