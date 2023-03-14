fbpx
Irish News

Fingal Aiming to be Ireland’s Premier Culinary Tourism Destination

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Fingal is aiming to become Ireland’s premier destination for culinary and agri-food tourism.

The country region – which covers much of traditional north Co Dublin – boasts a thriving food and drink sector encompassing diverse culinary traditions, local producers and a flourishing hospitality sector.

Fingal native, TV chef and food writer, Donal Skehan recently co-launched a new Fingal Food & Drink Policy which looks to create a sustainable and vibrant food community in the County, celebrating local food provenance and positioning Fingal as a premier culinary tourism destination.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Brian McDonagh, said: “Food and drink are significant sectors within Fingal, and it is vital that we have in place a co-ordinated, proactive, and sustainable approach to their ongoing development. The launch of this policy is positive step that will help make Fingal a leader in the agri-food sector nationally and further develop our food tourism potential. 

“By adopting an innovative piece of work like this, we will be able to showcase our thriving local food culture, promote artisan produce and highlight wonderful food experiences, thereby ensuring that Fingal can be put firmly on the map as a premier culinary tourism destination.”

Along with a focus on sustainability, the new policy will look at helping support businesses and economic growth, develop greater food tourism experiences, engage the community on the benefits of their local food provenance, celebrate Fingal’s horticultural history and celebrate culinary excellence across the county.

